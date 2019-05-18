LAKE PLACID — Jessica and Terrence Walker have a vision for a youth ministry in town limits. Jessica spoke to the Lake Placid Town Council on the couple’s behalf earlier this week.
The couple volunteered for four years at a previous youth ministry. Walker said she has worked in child care since she was 16 years old and currently works at the Boys and Girls Club in Sebring. The couple have eight kids of their own.
The old town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. would be the perfect location, Walker said.
“The kids could walk over from school and we have the library right there with resources and a basketball court next door,” she said.
The Walkers want to build character in the young people of Lake Placid and hope to make a positive influence in their lives. Jessica Walker has been asking herself if a program like the ministry could curb senseless violence like the shooting death of Markie Kelajawan McCray noon April 21.
"I just wonder if it could have helped," she said. "He and his friends used to go to the ministry that shut down. Terrence and I knew him from there."
Walker asked the council for the use of the facility, at least in the short term, until funding or another option comes through.
“I don’t know if I have an opinion tonight, as to what conditions of use we might be willing to make or not make on that facility,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “I assume someone could make a proposal. I think we are going to have a conversation tonight about starting the ball on what we are going to do with that property eventually. We would certainly love to have you find a benefactor and we would certainly sell it to you and you could use it any way you wanted to.”
Walker asked the council to consider letting the ministry use the property in between now and it being sold. Mayor John Holbrook said this was the first proposal for the old Town Hall. He said they would be having vision meetings soon about the building. He felt the community would rally around the mission of the ministry.
“Between the hours of 3 and 6 (p.m.) most families are working and are not able to be with their children,” Walker said. “This would give them a place to come to — to teach them Biblical principals, life principals. They can apply those to their lives to build their character and become an outstanding member of the community. I believe that we would all like to see that here.”
The ministry would serve children ages 11-18. It would be nondenominational. The hours are not set in stone but weekdays would be 3:15 p.m. or so — whenever the kids get out of school — to 7 p.m. and all day Saturday.
Walker said they are in the early stages of forming a board of directors and finding volunteers and mentors. They would like to have the ministry open in time for the new school year in the fall.
The ministry would provide tutoring in various classes, so anyone interested in teaching subjects would be welcome.
The couple have a social worker with Department of Children and Families on board and another woman who can write grants will be a big help when seeking funds.
Until the ministry is established, the funding will determine how many days a week the center would be open. Eventually, Jessica Walker would like to be open six days a week and leave her current job once the ministry is established enough to support a salary.
“The need to help the youth never left us,” Walker said. “We needed to figure out how to make create a ministry again.”
Walker said she would like the town to support and back the youth ministry. She also said the Boys and Girls Club in Avon Park is thriving because the City of Avon Park supports them financially. Walker was hoping the town would be behind the youth ministry.
The ministry is looking for monetary support, prayers and material donations such as art supplies, foods, cleaning supplies, computers and more.
If anyone wants to help with volunteering or donations, call Jessica Walker at 863-243-8974.
