SEBRING — Stephen William Kelly, 46, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring police officers on Dec. 20, 2018 after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident; DUI and knowingly driving on a suspended license.
According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Dec. 20, 2018 to U.S. 27 North and Entrance Road in response to an accident. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who was involved in the accident.
The victim told officers she was heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 27 when a vehicle hit the left side of her vehicle. The victim did not see the driver but could see a silver truck roll over and land back on all four wheels and drive away from the scene.
A witness saw the truck in a ditch and noted the roof damage. He told officers he saw a white male get into the truck and drive away upon hearing sirens. That white male was later identified as Kelly, according to the report.
A fellow officer found the abandoned truck at Northwood Boulevard. A K-9 was called onto the scene and a track was followed from the truck and Kelly found shortly after. Kelly was detained, handcuffed and read his Miranda rights.
The estimated property damage from the crash is $15,000, the officer reported. The officer noted Kelly smelled strongly of alcohol and had “watery bloodshot eyes.” He also noted a flushed face and slurred speech. Kelly refused a field sobriety test at that time.
During the investigation, an officer verified the suspect’s license was suspended from a DUI in August 2018. The officer took Kelly to Highlands Regional Medical Center to be medically cleared. At the hospital, the officer asked Kelly to take a urine test at 8 p.m. Approximately 10 minutes later, the officer asked for a blood test to check the blood alcohol level. A breathalizer was requested at 8:39 p.m. and was declined.
Kelly is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
Kelly has had eight other court cases in Highlands County besides this one. The Clerk of Courts website shows seven of those cases are related to traffic violations such as speeding and driving on a suspended license.
