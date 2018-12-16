SEBRING – Timothy Clarence Smith, 38 of Sebring did not get to enjoy a steak dinner on Thursday. Instead he dined at the Highlands County Jail. Smith was arrested by Sebring Police officers on Thursday for stealing steaks from Save-A-Lot; he is being charged with robbery.
Sebring officers responded to a call for shoplifter who battered the store manager. The manager and a store associate followed the alleged shoplifter out of the store, around the storage company and finally down Villa Road. The arrest report said the employees flagged down the officer who knew Smith on sight from previous law enforcement dealings.
Smith was handcuffed, Mirandized and detained but made threats to the Save-A-Lot staff who were just a short distance away. Smith invoked the right to remain silent.
The investigating officer went back to the grocery store to investigate the incident. The manager told the officer that a cashier alerted him when Smith came in as a “suspected shoplifter,” the report said. The manager spotted the man that the cashier described via surveillance equipment. The manager saw Smith select two packages of steaks. Smith headed to aisle one, which has a straight shot to the front of the store.
The manager sensed Smith was going to make a run for it with the steaks so he left the office and stood guard near the front door. The report states that Smith had the steaks under his jacket by the time he reached the end of aisle one.
After Smith passed all the cashiers, and was attempting to exit, the manager confronted Smith and told him to give the steaks back. That’s when things turned physical. Smith shoved the manager. The manager tried to grab the steaks from underneath Smith’s arm but Smith shoved him again.
The manager told police officers that he grabbed Smith who pushed him to the floor and he got on top of the manager. The report states Smith punched the employee’s upper body. When Smith got off the Save-A-Lot employee, the manager held onto Smith’s leg and would not let him leave.
The manager was dragged out the front door and Smith fell. Smith threw a two-liter soda bottle at the employee. The manager lost his grip and Smith ran for it.
Police officers were shown the surveillance video and took pictures of a scraped elbow and knee the manager suffered. Pictures of the ribeye steaks were taken into evidence. The retail value was $31.63.
Smith has had many court cases over the years including domestic battery and retail theft. Smith is in the Highlands County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
