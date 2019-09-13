By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Heart rates have finally returned to normal and the sweat on the brow was finally dried after the anxiety filled days of watching and waiting to see what Hurricane Dorian would do. No sooner does he leave, but another storm is in its place.
The National Hurricane Center has forecast this storm known as Invest 95 L to become a tropical cyclone.
Meteorologist Tony Hurt from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the cyclone will turn into a tropical depression and into a tropical storm called Humberto. At the 5 p.m. Thursday advisory, the NHC put out a potential tropical cyclone advisory.
“It’s a heads up because a populated area will be effected,” Hurt said.
Hurt said if the disturbance was over the ocean with no effect on people, NHC would probably not even put out the potential tropical cyclone advisory. The meteorologists would keep watching it.
Humberto is to add more moisture into the atmosphere, but the county’s rains will be no worse than our afternoon showers. Hurt said about 1-1.5 inches.
“Right now it is highly uncertain where the storm will go,” Hurt said. “The model censuses are scattered. The general location is the Southeast Bahamas. The whole mass is moving northwest. We think it will stay to the east, like Dorian. There will be an increase of showers, but we will be on the west side of the cyclone. The center should be to the east.”
However, if the storm stays on this same track, the Bahamas will get about 3-5 inches of rain that they do not need.
For more information, visit Noaa.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.