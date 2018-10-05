NORTH PORT — With the start of the new fiscal year, the North Port Police Department shared its accomplishments over the last year.
Chief Todd Garrison gave a presentation to the North Port City Commission on Thursday morning, outlining what has been done this year and what they are focusing on for the upcoming fiscal year.
The police department ended fiscal year 2018 with 109 sworn officers and 149 total personnel. Garrison added the department will soon go up to 117 sworn officers.
There was a brief increase in vehicle crashes since 2017 and a large increase to Baker Act and Marchman Acts, which address mental illness and substance abuse. There was a 45 percent increase to Baker Acts in 2018 and 18 percent increase to Marchman Acts.
Garrison said this can be partially attributed to increased training with officers, who are gaining a better understanding of mental health.
“There is a significant increase in those,” Garrison said. “Some are based on increased training the police department received to address these issues. So we are addressing them and getting good support with community partners.”
In the past year, the department has also hired Garrison as chief, school resource officers for the schools, a community policing officer, and the first phase of the new Traffic Unit which is two officers and one supervisor.
In 2019, the police department was approved to pursue several new hires including four additional traffic unit officers, two officers for the West Villages area, a victim advocate and an application technician.
Garrison attributed the soon-to-be new hires as a result of the increased pay increase approved by commissioners earlier this year.
“By changing the salary and upward way for police officers there’s a lot (of applicants) right now,” he said. “We’re getting calls from local agencies who say ‘What are you guys doing, why are you stealing our cops?’ We’re not stealing them but we’re getting a lot of interest. We thank you for that and I think without that, we would be struggling since there’s a lot of competition out there.”
The department is also working on larger projects including the homeless coalition with Sarasota County, bulletproof body armor and an armored rescue vehicle.
“I just want to thank the board for your support,” Garrison said to the commissioners. “Without you guys we would be struggling and being the new guy coming in, I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
