OKEECHOBEE — Tens of thousands of music and art lovers from around the country and beyond call Sunshine Grove home for three days during the annual Okeechobee Music Festival. They will be sorely disappointed this March because the OMF “portal” will not be opening to the myriad of fans called Okeechobeeings.
After much speculation over the summer, Soundslinger LLC, the festival’s parent company, officially canceled the major event around Thanksgiving last year.
Soundslinger officials have not responded to requests for comment.
Okeechobeeings will miss the music festival that first hit the area in 2016, but the city will miss the millions of dollars festival-goers bring to the county. Okeechobee County will take a major financial blow without the festival.
Sharie Turgeon is a tourism coordinator with the Tourist Development Council for Okeechobee County. She said the 2017 OMF festival brought $17.3 million into the county. That was almost triple the year before when it was $6.4 million.
“There were tensions during the summer,” Turgeon said. “Soundslinger was quiet but saying they were doing some internal regrouping and reorganizing.”
Normally the musical lineup would have been announced by November. Instead, rumors were flying through the music industry and by festival followers. In the end, Soundslinger canceled the event and left fans scratching their heads with an ambiguous announcement on its website and social media platforms.
“After much consideration and looking at many different options, we have decided to take a fallow year and not hold our annual Okeechobee Fest in 2019,” Soundslinger officials, calling themselves “Team Okeechobee,” stated.
“For the past three years, we have witnessed 100,000 strangers from all walks of life, come together to our home of Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida, to live, laugh, listen, sing, dance, learn, create, meditate, downward dog, eat & drink, explore, give back, embrace and live OMF’s mantra to ‘Be, Here, Now.’ Now that’s love,” the statement read.
When or if the popular music and art festival will return is anyone’s guess, including Soundslinger’s. The portion of the cancellation statement that deals with OMF’s return does seem hopeful.
“While the OMF portal won’t be opening in 2019, we’re looking to March 2020, and we can’t wait to see you again,” the statement read. “Thank you for your love, support and understanding.”
The sign off was “Until we meet again.”
Okeechobee’s TDC is hoping the festival comes back in 2020.
“We really haven’t heard too much about how the businesses are going to try to recoup the loss of business revenue,” Turgeon said.
The hoteliers are having a hard time, she reported.
It is unsure how much impact the cancellation of the festival will have on Highlands County.
For more information on previous Okeechobee Music Festivals and to watch videos, visit okeechobeefest.com.
