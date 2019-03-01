LAKE PLACID — Two separate, alert readers reached out to the Highlands News-Sun earlier this week because they were concerned by the condition of animals they see during their commute near their homes.
The two women called the newspaper worried that their calls were not being heard at the appropriate agencies over the weekend.
However, when the Highlands News-Sun called Highlands County Animal Services Monday morning to relay the information, deputies had already begun investigating. According to Lt. Clay Kinslow, head of Animal Services, his deputies went to the properties to check on the animals.
One complaint was of cows in poor condition and a dead cow on the property. The other was a complaint about skinny horses. Kinslow met with the owners of the animals on Tuesday and instructed them on what needed to be done to rectify the situation. Kinslow did not issue a citation in either matter; therefore, the newspaper will not release the owners’ names.
The horses were in a pasture of about 25 acres but there was little grass and mostly sand near the Sun N Lakes subdivision near Lake Placid. The horses were not getting enough to eat, Kinslow said.
Because the owner of the horses said he had someone he thought taking care of them and was forthright in his admission of the problem, Kinslow allowed him to keep the horses with close monitoring by authorities.
“If he had told me the horses were fine and he wasn’t doing anything wrong, it would be a different story,” Kinslow said.
Kinslow met with the owner, who was astonished at the sight of his horses. The owner told Kinslow he was letting his 20-year-old son take over the horses. He said he was embarrassed and admitted it was unacceptable.
The owner had a large bale of hay and the horses were actively eating it. Kinslow said the horses’ owner seemed like he would keep his word. He instructed the man to replace the bale of hay as soon as they were finished with that one. The owner told Kinslow that if he didn’t keep his word to him, then he would hand them over to Animal Services.
The cows were on about 100 acres off County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Boulevard. The cows’ owner said the dead cow was a very old animal that died naturally. Kinslow estimated that only about 26 head of cattle and some calves were on the property. The owner also told Kinslow he had just thinned his herd by taking some of them to the market the previous Sunday.
Kinslow said the main issue with the cows were they needed more roughage. The owner complied by having a large bale of hay at the site the next day.
“We will be monitoring the animals with the owners every week,” Kinslow said. “They both wanted to keep the animals and make the situation right. They will be able to keep the animals unless there is no change for the better.”
Kinslow pointed out the problem would take time to fix and there was no “magic wand.”
“Not too many people know this, but it can take up to three months for an animal to put on the same amount of weight it dropped in a month,” he said.
With both owners willing to improve the care of their animals by following instructions set forth by Animal Services, they will not face any citations nor legal problems now.
Kinslow promised to follow the cases closely and not allow them to fall through the cracks. If the problems are not rectified, the animals will be taken, he said.
Kinslow said healthy animals are better off with their owners than at a shelter.
To report suspected abuse, call Animal Services at 863-402-6730.
