SEBRING — Look into the soulful eyes of a puppy or kitten and most people melt. They cannot imagine ever harming an animal. Unfortunately, some people can injure animals or cause harm through neglect. Two members of the House of Representatives, Congressmen Ted Deutch-D and Vern Buchanan-R, both of Florida, aim to curb animal cruelty by making the penalties federal felonies.
Some people profit from cruelty to animals such as dog and cock fighting. In 2010, a bill was passed into law that bans “crushing” animals. Crushing is animal abuse that is caught on video and sold. The proposed bi-partisan “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act,” or PACT will directly target the act of abuse itself rather than just the “crushing” aspect.
The federal bill would make it a federal crime for anyone to crush, drown, impale, or suffocate animals and even includes bestiality.
All states have animal cruelty laws, but PACT would allow animal control officers to cross state lines to make arrests. Federal felony charges could land a perpetrator a seven-year sentence and/or face steep fines. Some states still charge animal cruelty with misdemeanors.
“Those who torture or abuse animals will face stiff punishment,” Buchanan said in a press release.
According to Buchanan’s website, the bill has gotten nearly 300 bi-partisan co-sponsors. The Senate passed the PACT Act two times previously. The bill was introduced to the House last year but was not brought to a vote. With a new judiciary chairperson, the Congressmen should get their bill to a vote.
The Humane Society of the United States has come out in support of this bill. Numerous law enforcement agencies have as well. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is no different.
Lt. Clay Kinslow is over the Animal Control services and says he also supports the bill.
“I see positive changes in the bill,” he said. “I think, in general, the tide is turning. It’s like the public is saying ‘animal cruelty will not be tolerated.’”
Deutch called animal cruelty and neglect “abhorrent” and should be punished “to the fullest extent of the law.”
“This is commonsense, bipartisan legislation to bring some compassion to our animal laws,” Deutch said. “For many Americans, animal welfare is an important policy issue, and the idea of animal abuse is abhorrent. By building on state and local laws, Congress should act to guarantee a level of protection for animals across the country by criminalizing these inhumane acts. We’ve acted in the past to stop the horrific trend of animal abuse videos; now it’s time to make the underlying acts of cruelty a crime as well.”
Nancy Amundson is president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund who came out in favor of the bill. She pointed out the correlation between animal abuse and humans abusing humans in Deutch’s press release.
“Decades ago the Federal Bureau of Investigation recognized the seriousness of animal cruelty and its link to escalating violence toward humans,” she said. All 50 states have felony provisions for animal cruelty and so a parallel federal statute is long overdue to crack down and fill gaps in the law. Representatives Deutch and Buchanan are tremendous advocates for animal protection, and we are grateful to them for seeking to eradicate malicious cruelty.”
