SEBRING — Going once, going twice, sold! The Humane Society of Highlands County will be hosting its annual auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center at 355 W. Center Ave. The fundraiser helps to cover the costs of taking care of the cats, dogs and other critters at the shelter.
The night promises fun with friends, food, beer, wine and 20 bidding chips, which is included in the price of the ticket. Tickets will be sold in advance for $30 at the Humane Society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. If there are tickets left, they will be sold at the door. Fair warning: Last year’s event sold out.
A silent auction will be held, as well as a live auction and chip auction. The items to be auctioned will run the gamut from gift baskets to new household items, to wine baskets and golf packages. There should be something of interest for anyone.
“We are still seeking sponsors and for new donation items,” said Judy Spiegel, president of the board of directors.
Some donation items she suggested were gift cards, jewelry, art work, electronics, tools and household items. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter or call Spiegel to arrange a pick up.
Gift baskets make great auction prizes and Spiegel said themes such as margarita baskets, movie ticket and candy or popcorn are popular, as well as cake pops and chocolate baskets.
Spiegel said besides Terror Tails, this is one of the larger fundraiser and always well attended.
Sponsorship comes in three levels and vary in the amount of tickets and promotional items they come in. Of course, the different levels are named after animals; the highest sponsorship level is the Great Dane at $1,000, the $500 Labrador level and the $250 Pit Bull.
For tickets, sponsorship and other information, call 863-214-6508 or 863-243-3649.
