SEBRING – Sequins and smiles lit up the Highlands News-Sun Center on Saturday as dozens of young ladies competed for tiaras and sashes. The hopeful participants would be crowned Miss, Jr. Miss and Little Miss Highlands County during the Highlands County Fair.
The theme was a throw back to the 1980s and as a nod to Cindy Lauper, those girls just wanted to have fun. And they did. Christie Spiegel, pageant coordinator, did as fine a job as she always have.
Spiegel and the young ladies have been training for the competition since mid-January. Finally, it was time for the event the girls were waiting on; it was their time to shine and dazzle the judges.
After some intense competition in each pageant, the winners were announced:
Miss Highlands County 2019 — Amy Schlosser;
Jr. Miss Highlands County 2019 — Emma Rowe; and
Little Miss Highlands County 2019 — Carlisle Kenyon.
The Jr. Miss Highlands County category has ages 12-15 competing. The Miss Highlands County is for young people 16-19 years old.
The longstanding pageants offer the opportunities to advance in the pageantry circuit and even win scholarship money. The ladies learn manners, poise, good sportsmanship and compassion. Some of the ladies even helped Spiegel with hair and makeup before the show.
Brittney Fann is the director of Beauty Fit for a Queen and has more tiaras than you can shake a scepter at. Her ministry helps young ladies with makeup and hair at the pageants and formal events.
“What an incredible weekend we had at the Highlands County Fair,” Fann said. “Our beauty team was once again blessed to sponsor and help the amazing young ladies of Highlands County with last minute touch ups, words of encouragement, and prayer for the very exciting pageant weekend.
“This is such a positive experience for girls in our community and we are so thankful to everyone who makes this event possible. A very special thank you to Christie Speigel for her beautiful dedication to this pageant!”
