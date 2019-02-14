SEBRING — Three beauty pageants were the focus at the Highlands News-Sun Center over the weekend as hopefuls competed for the titles of Miss Highlands County, Junior Miss Highlands County and Little Miss Highlands County. The pageants are a part of the Highlands County Fair each year.
The winner of Little Miss Highlands County 2019 is Carlisle Kenyon. Also in her division are Kaia McGhee as Miss Photogenic and Scarlett Lackey as Miss Congeniality.
Junior Miss Highlands County 2019 was awarded to Amy Emma Rowe. Also in this division were: fourth runner-up, Emilie Franklin; third runner-up (and Miss Congeniality), Genesis Shannon; second runner-up, Emma Rapp; first runner-up, Mia Santana; and Arianne McAfee as Miss Photogenic.
Amy Schlosser was crowned Miss Highlands County 2019. Her court included fourth runner-up, Janelle Alomar; third runner-up, Hailey Todd; second runner-up, Phoebe Lackey; first runner-up, Olivia Gallo.
The results show the hard work and dedication these young ladies put into their academics, as there are requirements. The girls have been practicing their routines and mannerisms since January.
The pageant has been a long tradition in the county. It has afforded scholarships and life lessons to local young ladies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.