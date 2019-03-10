AVON PARK — Residents at Reflections at Silver Lake are breathing a sigh of release as the Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in their 55-plus mobile home park.
Fidencio Mateo Garcia, 20, was arrested on Wednesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies. His address is listed on the arrest report as “homeless.” He is being charged with 15 counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; three counts of grand theft, $300 or more but less than $5,000; six counts of second degree petit theft, first offense; first degree petit theft of more than $100 but less than $300; and one count of criminal mischief over $200 but less than $1,000. Garcia was arrested on Jan. 18 for possessing alcohol under 21 years old. He has no other charges in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office inmate search website, Garcia’s bond is nearly $32,000.
Paul Zane Valladares, 20, also listed as homeless, was also arrested in conjunction with the burglaries. Valladares is facing nearly identical charges with the addition of possessing alcohol under 21 years of age, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on Jan. 18 for the drug and alcohol possession and again on Jan. 22 for the Reflection thefts. He is being held without bail.
According to the Highlands County Clerk of Court website, Valladares only had three traffic violations previous to the January charges.
Deputies say in Garcia’s and Valladares’ arrest reports on the nights of Jan. 7-8, the two suspects stole items from several residences and cars in Reflections. During the investigation, deputies performed a traffic stop on Jan. 17 on a 2004 Dodge Intrepid on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
When deputies pulled the car over, Valladares was driving and Garcia was in the passenger seat. Deputies determined Valladares was in possession of marijuana and searched the car.
Deputies wrote in the reports they found a retired fire chief’s badge that was reported stolen from Reflections and other identifications that were related to the Reflection thefts.
On Jan. 18 after being made aware of his Miranda rights, Vallares spoke to the deputies. That conversation was redacted from the report. On Jan. 22 a warrant was obtained and a search was done on the Dodge. Deputies found a slew of items in the car including a digital camera, coins, a silver watch tools, folding knives and much more.
On Jan. 30 Garcia was interviewed by HCSO, which was also redacted from the arrest reports.
Garcia was a student at Lake Placid High School while Valladares attended Sebring High School. They both worked at Dairy Queen in South Sebring before being listed as homeless.
The sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said the deputies did a great job investigating and were alert to the facts of the Reflection’s thefts.
“The ADAPT unit pulled them over,” he said. “They found baggies of weed and the open container. They recognized the items from the burglaries.”
