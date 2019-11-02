By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The battle over the parent pickup lines at the local schools has been ongoing for years. The situation was brought on by the increased student population and no infrastructure changes in the routes for ingress and egress to the schools where parents drop off and pick up students.
The problems at Lake Placid Middle School continues despite repeated warning posts and videos on social media by Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. He did have compliance for about a week since school started but the bad habits have returned. Fansler has vowed to start writing tickets for $116.
“Although I am not interested in issuing citations, yes, citations will be issued,” Fansler said. “It comes down to enforcing the law, which is my sworn duty. We have to consider safety and enforce state statutes and local ordinances. This will always take precedence over convenience of getting in line and out as quickly as possible.”
The problem at Lake Placid Elementary School came to a head and the School Board did reroute and reline the parent pickup route to that school in January 2019. Fansler said there are no viable traffic pattern solutions.
The problem occurs when parents “stack” up and park illegally. Fansler said it is happening at both LPMS and LPE.
“After observing the area (with officials from both LPMS and transportation) it appears the biggest problem is parents arriving long before students are released,” Fansler said. “LPMS ends its educational day at 3:10 p.m., yet parents begin arriving at 3 p.m. and before. This causes cars to stack up and back up along Tangerine and Interlake.”
Despite no parking signs located along Tangerine Boulevard, Fansler said many people are not heeding them.
Fansler met with Highlands County School Board Transportation Director Willie Hills to discuss the problem and try to find answers.
“Our best solution was recommending parents not arrive so early. For a week we had no problem in the area because parents arrived much closer to 3:10 and after,” Fansler said. “So it can work, and has.”
He also said the best solution is not to pick up children until they are actually released.
While Fansler said his officers would not have to devote a lot of time to the issue if parents would not arrive so early, the time is full of safety concerns.
“It usually takes around 20 minutes at best to get most vehicles in and out and clear the roadway. However, that can be a very dangerous 20 minutes,” the chief said. “Children running around, cars trying to get out of the school zone as quickly as possible. Buses trying to navigate illegally parked cars. All dangers we hope to eliminate through compliance of a simple request of stop arriving so early.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.