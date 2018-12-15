SEBRING – Kevin Ahrens has been a pastor at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine for the past 12 years. He has been pastorate for 40 years, and will soon be retiring. He is passing his mantle to his son, Stephen Ahrens, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 during the service.
Kevin led an admittedly colorful life as a youth in New York before he became a born-again Christian at 19 years old. During the previous years, he said, he was “turned on, tuned in and dropped out.”
“I never wanted to be a pastor,” Kevin said. “I wanted to be a school teacher, which is why I have a B.A. in science and a master’s (degree) in science. I taught school for six years. It was while I was in school that I started working as a youth pastor on the weekends and summer. I could see that I could touch more people’s lives in that. Game change: I went back to seminary, started pastoring and that was 40 years ago. I kind of slipped into it later on.”
Kevin answered God’s calling and began his career as a pastor in North Carolina followed by South Carolina, Texas and he spent 18 years in Tampa before heading to Highlands County.
He and his wife Pat have three children, Stephen, Sandy, who passed away at the age of 7, and Crystal, who is a science teacher in Sebring.
Kevin intended on retiring in a few years but God had other plans for he and Pat.
“My daughter has identical twin girls that were born in March,” he said. “I was going to retire in a few years, but she needed our help with the babies, so we moved the date up. We will be full-time pop-pop and nanna.”
Stephen Ahrens was invited to preach at a revival at First Baptist Lake Josephine last February. He preached for a week and and felt a strong connection to the church and its congregation.
“The church really responded well to my preaching and it just seemed like a really healthy, friendly church,” Stephen said. “When the opening arrived in the summer time, I started praying about it. I really felt like the Holy Spirit told me that by the end of the year, I would have my doctorate and that I would pastor this church, First Baptist Lake Josephine, and that I would be a new home owner in Sebring. All three of those things happened in the last month.”
It has been a whirlwind for Stephen and his wife, Kim Lyn. The couple have two daughters: Gracie Lyn, 9 and Faith Michelle, 2. Kim Lyn is a stay-at-home mother for the time being.
Stephen did not receive any special consideration for the job, despite his connection. He had to fill out an application and go through the Pastor Search Committee the same as the other 100 applicants. In fact, Stephen said the committee held his application off to the side to ensure they were not influencing themselves with bias. After three months of looking at the other applications, the committee decided they wanted to interview Stephen.
“They didn’t want to give me the job because of nepotism,” Stephen said. “They wanted to really take the time to see what direction God was leading them to. I told them I do not want the job because I am Kevin Ahrens’ son. I wanted them to hire me because that was what God was leading them to do.”
The church voted in favor of Stephen by 89 percent approval.
Stephen, who is already working alongside his father, said the reception has been warm and friendly. He has been able to jump right into ministry. Stephen plans on enhancing the missions program. He is also creating a young couple’s class and other small group Bible studies.
Pastor Kevin said that his son can relate to the younger people better than he can.
Kevin has pastored churches where the majority of the clergy were seniors, so he can relate to them. Stephen is a pastor in his 30s with young kids, so he will be able to relate to all ages within the church.
Stephen admits that is important because the one church has two services and it keeps unity in the church of 300 parishioners. The church has over 30 ministries so the slow transition is helping him get a grasp on everything the church is into.
Pastor Stephen said that people will compare him to his father.
“What we have tried to emphasize is that, while we are similar in many ways, theologically and philosophically, we are different people,” the younger pastor said. “We have different personalities and we are different generations. You try to emphasize that to people, but there will always be some natural comparison. It just goes with the territory.”
Pastor Kevin chimed in.
“I always say, he is the younger, better looking and smarter one,” he said.
Pastor Stephen agreed with him.
Stephen’s wife looks up to her mother-in-law, and the pastors agree that their wives have a mutual respect for each other.
“Kim has so much wisdom,” Stephen said. “She is my closest confidant; she gives me great advice. She has a great spirit of discernment where she can sense the Lord’s leading in things. I depend on her a lot. I probably could not do my job without her.”
Fortunately, Stephen did not have to go through the troubles that his father did in order to have a close relationship with God. When he was 13 years-old, Stephen told his dad the last thing he wanted to do was be a pastor because he knew how it felt to live in a fishbowl.
Stephen said God changed his plans and heart at 17 years old while away from home. Upon his return home, he told his father his decision.
“I thought he’d be shocked,” Stephen said. “He said to me, ‘I’ve known this for several years. I have been waiting for you to tell me.’”
Kevin said he knew his son would be a pastor after he counseled him following the death of Crystal, his daughter and Stephen’s sister.
“I knew he had a special function,” Kevin said. “You know when your 9-year-old preaches to you.”
Last Sunday, Pastor Kevin performed a ceremony for Stephen based on scripture where Elijah passes his mantle to Elisha. It was Elijah that prayed Elisha’s ministry would be double that of the older man.
“That’s my prayer for Stephen also,” Kevin said.
First Baptist Church Lake Josephine is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. The phone number for service times is 863-655-1524.
