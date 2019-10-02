By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
FROSTPROOF — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and his deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Taiwan Levon Blandin in connection with a murder of a female and the shooting of someone in Fort Meade. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
PCSO has advised that should anyone see him or the dark red 2011 Chevy Cruze with tag NAGK37 he was driving, to call 911. Do not approach.
Blandin is described as a 30-year-old male who is 6-foot tall and weighs 190 pounds.
In a press conference, Judd said Blandin had an altercation with someone in Fort Meade early Tuesday morning. The altercation may have led to a victim being shot in the foot. Later, he said, Blandin was responsible for the murder of a woman in Frostproof.
“Currently he is eluding our deputies who are in search for him,” Judd said. “He is armed with a firearm. He made the statement, to people who reported directly to us, that ‘I’m either going to commit suicide or I’m going to commit suicide by cop.’ We hope he doesn’t choose either of those two options, but that’s the dangerous situation we are in now.”
According to the PCSO public information officer, the Chevrolet Cruze was stolen on a crime spree Tuesday morning. Judd went on to say the car was spotted on several cameras around the county.
“It’s our goal to take him into custody peacefully,” Judd said. “But, he’s already sent a warning to us that he is either going to commit suicide or suicide by cop. We are prepared for that eventuality. If it happens, we hope he thinks better of it and peacefully surrenders when we find him.”
PCSO did not release any information on the victim, citing Marsy’s Law. Blandin has several cases on the Clerk of Courts websites in Highlands and Hardee counties since 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.