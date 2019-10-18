By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The pumpkins have arrived from Ohio just in time for the 20th annual 4-H Pumpkin Patch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Park at 131 E. Interlake Blvd. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.
Tall and skinny, short and fat, round or flat on one side — there is much to consider when procuring the perfect pumpkin. The Lake Placid Clover 4-H team will steer customers in the right direction. From pies to Jack-o-Lanterns, the 4-H club is sure to have exactly what is required.
Club leader Paula Sapp said there are some 5,000 pounds of pumpkins delivered and she does not want to take home any of them.
“Each year we have one fundraiser to earn funds to help people in our community in various ways as needs arise, such as gas cards, grocery cards, helping the veterans, buying school supplies, etc.” Sapp said. “It teaches the kids to give back to the community, have fun and make a difference.”
An all-American lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs will be available and popcorn and drinks too. Baked goods will be for sale, pumpkin and other flavors associated with fall will tempt even the most strong-willed dieters. Many of the baked goods sell out early. Snow cones are a frosty treat as the day heats up.
Children will love the face paining and parents will love that it’s free. Games and photo opportunities captured by Paula Sapp are also a tradition. Hay, tractors, fall leaves and pumpkins have all been used to produce beautiful back drops around the park for pictures.
