LAKE PLACID – Saverio “Sammy” Telesco is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond for a probation violation. According to Telesco’s parole office, he tested positive for marijuana in a urine test. The tests are done regularly as part of his parole conditions.
Offender Saverio Telesco DC#676783 violated his probation by testing positive for marijuana on 02/13/2019,” said Michelle Gladly, Florida Department of Corrections. “After reviewing the offender file, it has been determined that there is no sentencing score sheet available to provide.”
Score sheets are documents that show the points an inmate has against them. A judge will use the score sheets in sentencing. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said violations could have as few as six points and as many as 12. They stay on a record and add up each time someone violates parole.
Telesco was on probation for “attempting to introduce contraband into a detention facility” on Oct. 30, 2017. Arrest reports say Telesco threw boxes of cigarettes and Bic lighters to inmates who were working at DeVane Park. He pleaded no contest and was given two years of probation. On Dec. 4, 2018 Circuit Judge Peter Eestrada denied Telesco’s motion for early termination of parole.
Telesco is scheduled to go to court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 for his probation violation.
In 2015, while on probation for another crime, Telesco was picked up for the same violation, a positive urine test. In that case, Telesco was forced by the judge to serve the rest of his sentence for the original crime. He served 15 months while his wife, Dana, ran the youth ministry by herself.
Even though the restaurant bears Sammy’s name, he is not the owner of Mr. Sammy’s New York Style at 312 Interlake Blvd. Dana Telesco is the owner of the pizzeria. The restaurant is a popular place to eat and many in the community were wondering what would happen to the restaurant with Sammy Telesco’s latest arrest.
Dana, who filed for dissolution of marriage to Sammy last month, and Pete Telesco, Sammy’s brother, will keep the restaurant open.
“We will do our due diligence to keep this going without Sammy,” Pete said. “We have families that work here that depend on us to pay them. People in the community like us and they have a place for a good meal. This has nothing to do with Sammy. Dana and I will run it.”
