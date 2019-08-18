LAKE PLACID — Impossible Burger, that is. The latest trend in the food industry began testing on Monday at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant at 110 Plaza Ave. in the Town of Murals. Franchise owner Gilbert “Gibby” Randall said his restaurant is one of only 10 out of the 200 or so franchises to test the Impossible Burger.
Surprisingly, Randall said that vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free dieters are not the target audience for the burger.
“This burger is a very popular trend throughout the country,” Randall said. “The product is for those who just want to live a healthier lifestyle and reduce their red meat intake. They are just trying to eat little bit better.”
Other restaurants have been trying to get in on the trend as well. Several area restaurants and even fast food companies are offering a meatless burger.
The mostly soy-based, gluten-free patty is served on the standard brioche hamburger bun that has gluten. Randall said those who live gluten-free will have to remove the bun.
The Impossible Burger has been on the market since 2016 and the recipe has been changed for the better, according to the company’s website. In 2019, the new and improved version rolled out with less sodium and saturated fat than the previous recipe. The new recipe does not contain the wheat protein the original recipe did. The website also states the current patty has as much protein as an 80/20 bovine patty.
The Impossible Burger ingredients per the company website are:
Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, 2% or less of: Potato Protein, Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Soy Leghemoglobin, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Zinc Gluconate, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12.
The company says the Soy Leghemoglobin ingredient, or heme for short, is what “makes meat taste like meat.” It may not be pretty to write about but it is the equivalent of hemoglobin in meat.
“The supply for the burger is limited,” Randall said.
He is hoping that the company’s supply will soon catch up with the public’s demand for it. The product does fetch a higher price than the beef burger. Randall said any signature burger can be ordered with a substitute Impossible Burger patty.
So, it may be a healthier choice to a beef burger but how does it taste? Randall, a self proclaimed meat and potatoes guy, was quick to answer that question.
“I was hooked at first bite,” he said. “I was skeptical but after the first bite, I was blown away. The taste, texture and the entire profile was great. It’s just like you’re eating a big old cheeseburger.
Randall said his wife is a fan of the Impossible Burger too.
Randall is part of the Franchise Advisory Committee that brainstorms and tests to determine what may permanently end up on the menus.
“I think people will like having this in Lake Placid,” he said. “We didn’t get to be the Most Interesting Town by being behind on innovative products.”
Impossiblefoods.com listed the nutrition facts for the patty only:
A serving size is four ounces.
Calories 240.
Total fat 14 grams.
Saturated fat 8 grams.
Trans fat and cholesterol 0 grams.
Sodium 370 grams.
Total carbohydrates 9 grams.
Protein 19 grams.
For a complete nutrition guide, see the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.