SEBRING — There is probably not a single individual who likes to prepare for hurricanes. Long lines at the grocery and home improvement stores, filling sandbags and for fuel trucks to refill gas station are not anyone’s idea of fun. However, mitigating one’s home ahead of a storm can save frustration, money and even a life, during and after a storm.
Watching a hurricane gain strength on television can be daunting. However, there are steps that can be taken to help protect your home and property, if you can tear yourself away from spaghetti models. The sooner preparations are underway, the less chances the stores will be out of supplies.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has offered some good tips when preparing the outside of a home.
Cover windows with storm shutters or “5/8-inch exterior grade or marine plywood.” The NOAA experts also said to buy these items well in advance to avoid pre-storm rush but we are beyond that point, just be patient.
Storm surge is the deadliest factor in dealing with hurricanes along the coast, however, in Highlands County, the biggest threat is the rain and wind. Accuweather’s website gives some tips on dealing with floods.
“Experts recommend piling up sandbags at least two feet high as an effective barricade against floodwaters,” it said.
It also cautions motorists to park their vehicles on higher ground.
Speaking of sandbags, Advantaclean has given instructions on the proper use and fill of sandbags.
“If you buy sandbags, fill them with sand and not soil, but don’t overfill them. Fill them only 2/3 of the way. If they’re overfilled, they won’t lay flat. If they’re underfilled they’ll leave gaps, which will allow the water to seep through,” the company said in a press release.
The water mitigation and cleaning company said covering doorways with a plastic tarp that is held with duct tape and then layered with the sandbags is the best way to keep water out.
“Don’t put sandbags directly on top of each other. You need to lay them on the tied opening of the sandbag next to it and underneath it to build a proper wall to stop water,” the release said.
It is recommended to clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage. Picking up limbs and yard debris can keep them from becoming projectiles. Cutting tree limbs can still be done, however, the homeowner will have to take the limbs to the landfill, which will be open on Saturday.
On the inside of the home, make sure you have a kit ready to go in case you are evacuated. Ensure you know where the shelter is and what is allowed. Have medications refilled and non-perishable food items if staying put. Have one gallon of water for every person per day on hand.
Take pictures of the inside and outside of the home and possessions, including the car. Take a photographic inventory of each room for proof for insurance.
Place insurance information in a waterproof container or bag.
Accuweather said to unplug appliances to protect them from lightning or use surge protectors. Fires can sometimes start if the stove is on when the power goes out and turns back on again.
