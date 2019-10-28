By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Fairway Pines at Sun ‘N Lake has new owners and will soon have a new look. The Fellowship Family organization out of Georgia has bought Fairway Pines at 5959 Sun N Lake Blvd. During a social hour on Thursday, the new owners and current staff hosted a “Transformation Preview” to illustrate some of the changes that will take place over the next six months.
Fellowship Family CEO and President John LaHood traveled with his family from Georgia to meet those people in the industry in the area. Lahood’s family has owned assisted living facilities in Georgia for over four decades. Fellowship Home at the Fairway is the first Florida senior living center the family owns.
A short slide show was shown of the other properties the company owns with possible styles and décor. The color palette is a mix of shade in blues and browns with floral fabrics and wood flooring. The Georgian influence can be seen in the wallpaper swatch with horses.
“The staff here has just been wonderful and cooperating with us as we implement some of our policies and ways of doing things,” LaHood said. “Our goal here is to address some of the deferred maintenance issues, give the property a new, fresh look; bring it some new fresh amenities and just build on the good things already happening.”
LaHood said he met many of the residents so far, including alumni from his own alma mater, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“We are very thrilled to be here and to introduce a unique senior living experience that’s unique to the Fellowship Family.”
Ms. Eugenia Holman may have stolen the show when LaHood pointed out it was her 100th birthday. She said she has been there for two years and likes it.
Resident Pete Muzillo is waiting and watching before he hands down his verdict on the new changes coming.
“I always sit back and watch,” Muzillo said. “I was a politician for four years. The people seem nice though. I will just wait and see.”
Some renovations were underway, including removal of the in-ground pool. Muzillo was not thrilled about that but he understood the equipment costs and lifeguards that would need to be hired was not cost effective.
The previous owners, American Senior Living of Florida, were cited by the Agency for Health Care Administration for not being financially stable which could effect the health and safety of the residents. The last time the previous company was cited was May 20. After a time of litigation, the property was operated by Soneet Kapila, a court-appointed receiver, according to AHCA. Eventually, the property was sold to Fellowship Home, which is rebranding to The Fellowship Family.
In a Sept. 6 AHCA inspection report, there were no deficiencies reported. In a previous conversation, LaHood was optimistic about the newly acquired purchase and said he was going ensure the property was a top facility.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve seniors in Highlands County and am eager to introduce a senior living experience unique to The Fellowship Family,” LaHood said in an email dated Sept. 24. “Fellowship Home is the preferred senior living provider in each of the five communities we serve in Georgia and we will do everything possible to achieve this status in Highlands County. Renovations are expected to commence in October and will take approximately six months to complete. The cost of renovations will be between $2,000,000 and $2,500,000 and will include needed attention to a variety of deferred maintenance issues, roof replacement, fresh paint on exterior and interior, common area upgrades, dining room enhancements, and a new landscaped outdoor living area with views of the 17th fairway of Sun N Lakes’ Deer Run Golf Course.”
LaHood did say the roof would be a priority and the elevators would be fixed as well. He said he wanted to the employees to be able to approach the administrations with any concerns.
LaHood is a Georgia State Representative for District 175. He has been recognized for his work in the senior living industry.
