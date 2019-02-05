SEBRING — Gas prices have been inching higher in small increments — that was until last week. Gas prices are reaching summer rates.
How high are the prices? As of press time Monday, the average price in Highlands County is $2.291 per gallon as posted by AAA Motor Club. The state average is $2.280 and the national average is $2.256. At least the county is not where it was a year ago; AAA shows $2.619. However, prices have gone up 10 cents since last week and 15 cents from a month ago.
At a time when half the country is snowed in and gas demand should be lower than normal, we would expect to see a drop in the price per barrel. Not so, says AAA. People with cars may have filled up their tanks in preparation for the bad weather or stockpiled a supply for generators ahead of last week’s polar vortex.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said equipment maintenance could be a contributing factor in the increased prices.
“The state average is up eight cents, so far this [past] week. Gas prices are being dragged higher by rising oil prices, and refinery turnaround season,” he said. “Some refineries in the Gulf Coast are conducting what is the equivalent of spring cleaning — where they close down for a short period of time and conduct inspections and repairs on equipment. This can put a crimp on supplies, causing higher prices. Oil finished above $54 (per barrel) yesterday [Thursday, Jan. 31].”
AAA is not hopeful for any relief on the horizon.
“Futures prices have been driven by sanctions against Venezuela,” Jenkins said. “This could easily be the beginning of what will become a season of rising gas prices, which is pretty common in the spring, due to refinery maintenance season and the switch to a more-expensive-to-produce summer blend gasoline.
“AAA currently forecasts gas prices will peak around $2.75 by Memorial Day weekend,” he said.
Chuck McLennan was filling up his Honda motorcycle Friday when the Highlands News-Sun caught up with him. He said he was glad he gets good mileage on his motorcycle but would drive it either way because he loves riding it. Because he loves riding, he was concerned about the sudden change in the price.
“We go riding about three times a week,” he said. “That was an awful fast jump.”
The AAA has several tips for fuel savings on its website, aaa.com.
“Slow down. The faster you drive, the more fuel you use. Every 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy,” the site states.
The tips also include carpooling and walking or biking.
