SEBRING — State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is sponsoring Senate Bill 214, also called Onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems, in the upcoming Legislative session beginning March.
The bill’s purpose is to suppress nutrients in waterways such as nitrogen and phosphorus that can cause algae blooms and fish kills. Officials cite Lake Okeechobee and its discharges into the St. Lucie River that created blooms in recent years.
If the bill passes, the Florida Department of Health will be charged with identifying and examining septic systems in the state by Jan. 1, 2021. The mapping of the septic systems would be uploaded to a central database.
The bill would require the health department to have a licensed contractor inspect the septic tank systems. The mandated inspections would be required every five years as of 2022. The bill would phase out the inspection requirement to take place over 10 years and be implemented county by county.
The inspector will be required give the homeowner a written assessment of the inspection and if needed, the tanks will have to be pumped, repaired or replaced at the homeowner’s expense.
State Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, said he was all for cleaning up water pollution but he stopped short at supporting SB 214 because he had not read it yet.
“I would rather see that the State of Florida’s priority be on septic to sewer conversion,” he said. “I would like to request the funds to help municipalities lay the sewer pipes and provide the hook ups (to sewer) and use grants or zero interest loans to help with the switch.”
Pigman estimated the cost to switch from septic to sewer would be between $4,000 to $14,000 per household. He said he was willing to throw big bucks at the switch over. He would like people on septic tanks to be able to make the switch to sewer, especially if they live near a lake or rim canal on Lake Okeechobee.
Pignman said he did not support previous bills that mandated inspections but said it was before his “time” [in the Legislature].
Greg Sapp, a Lake Placid town councilman and owner of Sapp Environmental Services Inc., a septic system company in Lake Placid, said a similar bill failed a few years ago.
The issue doesn’t seem to stem from the the law; generally, people want to see water less polluted, he said. Rather, the issue is the homeowner bearing the cost for a state-mandated inspection and subsequent repairs, Sapp said.
Gruters said he would like to include in the bill state or local funding to help homeowners with those potential costs.
One of Sapp’s concerns is the lack of places that take the sludge. Highlands County uses a facility in Avon Park. Sapp says his trucks can sit for two hours waiting to offload the sludge. Sapp said many disposal sites are closing around the state.
“It will overwhelm the (stations) because they are being shut down,” Sapp said. “Avon Park is overwhelmed.”
The agriculture industry gets blamed for much of the nutrients in fertilizers and in the waste products of farm animals. More recently the septic system industry has come under fire because of nutrients leaking through faulty systems.
Sapp, who was a farmer for most of his life before he entered the septic system industry, said both entities are contributors. The nutrients phosphate and nitrogen enter the groundwater in a variety of different ways, through fertilizer, run off and nitrogen in a person’s diet.
No matter how the nutrients end up in waterways, most industry experts and politicians agree it is bad for the environment and businesses that depend on lakes and waterways in the state.
Keeping a properly maintained septic tank is part of keeping unwanted nutrients out of the water. Sapp said pumping the tank every three to five years will help preserve the system.
“Depending on how many people are in the household, the pump out time will vary,” Sapp said. “Some households can go five to 10 years without pumping.”
Sapp said the average pump out cost is about $265 to $300.
“Some people don’t want to spend the money but when you calculate it over the time frame, it’s not too bad,” he said.
Septic tanks were used in rural communities where a sewer system was either impractical or too expensive. Some builders built homes with septic tanks in order to keep costs down.
The Florida Department of Health does not comment on pending legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.