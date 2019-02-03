SEBRING — The first confirmed case of rabies in neighboring Polk County in 2019, should be seen as a heads-up for Highlands County. Florida Department of Health Highlands County spokesperson Pamela Crain stated in an email that there have been no reported cases of rabies so far this year in Highlands County.
Brian Buchey, public information officer for Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the case was reported on Jan. 23 in Lakeland. A woman reported that she was visiting at a home on Hammockview Drive when she noticed a donkey with an animal in its mouth.
The homeowner and her guest called animal control when they determined it was a dead raccoon in the donkey’s mouth. The homeowner had two donkeys and could not tell which one was carrying the dead raccoon after it had released it from its mouth. Therefore, both donkeys were put on a six month quarantine as the rabies lab results were found to be positive on Jan. 25.
Rabies in humans and animals has significantly declined from the use of immunizations. Despite vaccinations, rabies cases do happen annually, so its important to be educated on the potentially life-threatening virus. Rabies will kill most animals that contract the disease.
The virus is passed when an animal has the virus and passes it on to a human or new animal though the virus in its saliva. The transmission can be through a scratch or bite or from the virus-laden saliva coming into contact with eyes, nose or mouth of another animal or human.
The virus effects the nervous system of those infected.
For many, the first time we ever heard about rabies was in Stephen King’s “Cujo.” Despite the sensationalism of dramatic effect the signs are a good warning to avoid an infected animal. The health department website says animals may be aggressive for no reason or act especially tame, especially for a wild animal. Difficulty swallowing may create drooling and an inability to eat. Because the virus affects the nervous system, animals “may stagger or become paralyzed.”
Lt. Clay Kinslow, of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, said when they get calls of animals acting drunk or weird, it is considered a priority.
“Most of the time it is just distemper and the animal sometimes doesn’t even make it to the facility,” he said. “Whenever there is a suspected case of rabies, we call the department of health. If there is no bite, they may not want to spend the money to test for rabies. We would either euthanize the animal or quarantine it.”
Kinslow also said in any bite case, animal services does the paperwork for the department of health. Then they determine if treatment should be urged.
“It’s better to treat it if you don’t have it than ignore it if you do have it. It is a death sentence.”
Rabies does not discriminate the animals it infects. Bobcats, raccoons, horses, foxes, ferrets, bats and even otters can carry the disease. Cats have an increased incidence than dogs. Other pets, such as hamsters and mice, can carry the virus but the DOH said they do not transmit the virus to humans.
“The best way to avoid rabies is to vaccinate your animals,” Kinslow said. “It is a county ordinance that pets are vaccinated yearly.”
In order to protect a pet or family, vaccinate all pets against rabies. Do not let pets run free to prevent interaction with stray animals or wildlife. Feeding stray animals outside will welcome every animal not just healthy ones.
Proper treatment after an animal bite is imperative. The health department recommends washing the animal with soap and water while wearing gloves is the first step. Immediately seek help from the a veterinarian.
According to Crain, there were no confirmed cases of rabies in 2018, although there was a bat bite and resulting death in 2017. Kinslow said bats are the major culprits for rabies.
“The woman was bitten by a bat on her finger but didn’t think much of it,” Kinslow said. “It took about three weeks for her to not feel good and she blamed it on menopause. She eventually went to the hospital when she told somebody about the bat bite. They tested her for rabies and it was positive. It was too late. She passed away from the virus.”
Humans with animal bites or scratches should get medical help immediately. Report the scratch or bite as soon as possible at 863-382-7224. Call animal services at 863-402-6730 so they can find the suspected animal for testing.
