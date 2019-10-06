By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Florida’s motto may be the “Sunshine State” but there seems to be a lot of shade in Central Florida, at least when it comes to government transparency. Legislators have been graded by the Florida Society of News Editors on 19 laws followed by the Florida First Amendment Foundation. In Highlands County, Senator Ben Albritton, R-Bartow for District 26 and Senator Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park for District 55 were graded.
According to the Sunshine Scorecard, Albritton barely passed with a final grade of D-, while Pigman fared better with a grade of C. The grades were determined by a point system. Every time the senators voted for a bill that would increase transparency, they were awarded points.
Each vote on a bill that did not support open government, cost points. A neutral score drew a zero and a grade of C. The FSNE took into account each legislators opportunities to vote. There were other factors in the methodology including sponsoring bills and amending harmful portions of a bill.
Albritton had a possible score of +or-21 points. His score was -15. His only +3 was for SB602.
Pigman could have scored + or — 45 points. He received -9 points. Pigman received +3 points for voting yes on two bills, HB 407 twice, HB759 three times.
According to the editorial written by Eve Samples of the FSNE, the “most common score” was a C- on both sides of the aisle. Only five people earned a B- or B. Another 25 received failing grades.
The Scorecard was created by Florida Society of News Editors in 2017 as a way of analyzing how lawmakers are creating and voting on bills that harm or improve open government. The Florida Attorney General is tasked with keeping Florida in the open. Annually, a manual is published to arm citizens and journalists with the means to educate themselves about public information.
“Our system of open government is a valued and intrinsic part of the heritage of our state. Each day, Floridians use these laws to inform themselves as citizens, to attend government meetings and to review government records,” Florida’s Attorney Ashley Moody said in the 2019 Government in the Sunshine Manual. “ As a result of these efforts, government leaders can be held accountable for their actions.”
