SEBRING — Stefanie Marie Ray, 29, of Lake Placid, was arrested on multiple felony charges on Jan. 16 by deputies of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. She will be facing defrauding of a financial institution, grand larceny of less than $5,000, fraud by impersonating someone over 60 years old, larceny of a credit card, and passing a false bank check.
While the victim of the fraud and theft was in jail, deputies say that Ray was on the outside spending her money. After the victim was released from jail, she reported the theft.
Arrest records show that on Aug. 28, 2018, Ray cashed a check at Amscot for $179.60. She allegedly transferred money from the victim’s PayPal account for Walmart online for $216.68; Hotels.com for $215.20; $9.99 for “DRVRSUPPORT;” Spotify was paid $14.99 and Wish, $382.
The victim showed fraudulent charges on at least two different credit cards. Bank of America reported $400 in fraudulent charges. The arrest report showed numerous charges or attempted charges for gas, inmate services, food, Google YouTube Premiums, gas and more from the end of Aug. 24 to mid-September 2018. By the end of August, the attempted charges began being declined.
Deputies got the victim’s credit card number from her bank. They were able to see the charges from Walmart.com and Hotels.com.
According to the arrest report, Ray stayed a couple of days at the LaQuinta in Sebring. Hotel staff told deputies the person who stayed in the room was smoking in it. The credit card the suspect gave to the hotel for incidentals was declined when the hotel staff tried to charge a $250 fee on it. They tried to charge it for $150 and it was still declined.
Hotel video showed a woman who was traveling with a U-Haul. The report said deputies could not be 100 percent sure of the identity but it was consistent with the suspect.
ABC Liquor store cooperated with deputies by providing a surveillance video and a receipt for $36.53 worth of Kahlua and tequila. The video showed the suspect, but she was signing the victim’s name to the credit card slip.
Walmart was the target of the alleged fraud again for over $70; this time there was a video and it caught the suspect on tape and using Walmart Pay.
Amscot was taken for $179.60 when Ray endorsed a check for that amount. The forged check said “dog walking” in the memo section.
