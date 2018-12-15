LAKE PLACID — They say if something is too good to be true, it probably is. That was certainly the case when I was given an artificial Christmas tree last year. The picture on the box showed a 6-foot pretty white tree. As Christmas had already passed, it stayed in its box in the garage.
A couple of weeks ago, while feeling festive, my daughter and I got the white tree out of the garage. I figured I would get a jump start on my holiday decorating ... wrong. We opened the box and a hideously discolored tree awaited us. Not to mention the smell — yuck. Bob Ross would not consider this a “happy tree.”
In an attempt to be optimistic, my daughter and I put it up in hopes that it might not be as bad as we thought. It wasn’t. It was worse. Some spots were tan in color while others were just plain brown. I thought the only solution was to throw it out and wait to decorate until the real trees arrived for the season. I am a real tree kind of girl but I thought it would be nice to have two trees since I was given one.
After pondering the fate of the artificial tree for a while, I thought of fake snow spray. I figured it would cover the brown spots. I wasn’t sure about what types of paint could be used without melting the tree’s “needles” or becoming an inferno if lights were put on it. Pintrest came to the rescue.
I have not used Pintrest too much but it was a wealth of information on spray painting a Christmas tree — who knew? There were hombre colors, rainbow trees; you name it and it was there. So, I decided to take my favorite color, coral, and hang aqua or blue bulbs and ocean-themed items from it. An ocean tree or a sea tree, if you will.
Execution is always the hardest part of inspiration ... We took each branch out of the tree “trunk” and separated the “branches and needles” to ensure everything got coated with the Krylon Gloss Coral Isle paint. This took a little trial and error. Here’s trial: We put newspaper on the grass and sprayed the top half, then we waited for it to dry, flipped it over and sprayed the other side. This was great for coverage, but not for time management.
The next day, I hauled the entire tree outside at once and separated the “branches” again, but kept them attached to the “trunk” and I sprayed the tar out of it. Here’s the error: While this method was, by far, much quicker, underneath the “branches” were very difficult to get covered. With patience and a lot of “branch” bending, I finally succeeded. There might be a needle here or there that is still white but it just looks like a sparkle — my second favorite color.
I should note here that I did not wear gloves in this process and had coral-colored hands for the better part of a week. Learn from my mistakes. Protective eyewear and a mask should probably be used too — do as I say, not as I do. If you want to remain friends with your neighbors, pay attention to the direction of the wind. Your neighbor may not want his house to match your tree.
How much paint will you need? Depends on the size of your tree and how windy it is outside when you spray and which method you use. Spraying each branch covered more and coverage was thicker. In total, I believe I used six cans of Coral Isle.
So, there you have it: Two ways to paint a tree, one is quicker and just a tad bit sloppier. Have fun with it and get creative.
I used a burlap bow with gold threads in it to mimic sand at the beach and the tree skirt is burlap with lace for the same reason. I love my coral tree (maybe even more than my real tree). I think Bob Ross would put his stamp of approval on it as a “happy tree.”
Christmas tree storage tip: When I am through with my coral tree, I will be taking plastic wrap, albeit, a lot of it, and wrapping the decorated tree and putting it into storage.
