By KIM LEATHERMAN

Staff Writer

SEBRING – A wreck between two semi tractor trailers on Thursday night created mess that would take hours to clear and clean up. The incident happened at at the intersection of Flare Road and U.S. 27, in front of the Gate gas station.

According to Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart, calls started coming in to the department at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Both semis were white Freightliners. One was a 2002 and one was a 2012. In order to differentiate them, the model year is being used.

Police say the 2015 Freightliner was driven by John Kelly Eugene out of Coral Gables and the 2002 semi was driven by Yosbel Hernandez-Duran of Miami. Hart said Eugene was stopped at a red light in the center lane in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27. Meanwhile, Hernandez-Duran was traveling north in the same lane.

Eugene reported seeing the 2002 in his mirrors and it was evident he was not going to stop. Hernandez-Duran tried to change lanes into the far right lane to avoid the wreck. The 2002 hit the right rear of the Eugene’s trailer.

The collision ripped apart the side of the 2002 refrigerated rig, causing its contents to spill out onto the highway. Another refrigerated truck was eventually brought in to move the merchandise out of the mangled truck.

The wreck was finally cleared around 9 a.m.

Hernandez-Duran was cited for careless driving.

