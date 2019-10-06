By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING – A wreck between two semi tractor trailers on Thursday night created mess that would take hours to clear and clean up. The incident happened at at the intersection of Flare Road and U.S. 27, in front of the Gate gas station.
According to Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart, calls started coming in to the department at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Both semis were white Freightliners. One was a 2002 and one was a 2012. In order to differentiate them, the model year is being used.
Police say the 2015 Freightliner was driven by John Kelly Eugene out of Coral Gables and the 2002 semi was driven by Yosbel Hernandez-Duran of Miami. Hart said Eugene was stopped at a red light in the center lane in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27. Meanwhile, Hernandez-Duran was traveling north in the same lane.
Eugene reported seeing the 2002 in his mirrors and it was evident he was not going to stop. Hernandez-Duran tried to change lanes into the far right lane to avoid the wreck. The 2002 hit the right rear of the Eugene’s trailer.
The collision ripped apart the side of the 2002 refrigerated rig, causing its contents to spill out onto the highway. Another refrigerated truck was eventually brought in to move the merchandise out of the mangled truck.
The wreck was finally cleared around 9 a.m.
Hernandez-Duran was cited for careless driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.