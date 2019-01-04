LAKE PLACID — Town officials and Lake Placid Police are searching for litterbugs who are illegally dumping trash at various locations around town. A third property has been targeted in as many months. Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to a conviction of the dumper(s).
Spruce Avenue was the first dumping site, where tires were left. A second tire site was behind the Tower with about 20 tires. The third and most recent property targeted is at Michigan Street and Hendricks Avenue. Paint and chemicals have been dumped at the last location.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler expressed outrage on social media over the illegal dumping.
“From this point forward, we will be offering $250 rewards to anyone who witnesses an illegal dumping or offers information that leads our officers to locate and successfully prosecute those responsible for making our community a dump,” Fansler said.
Fansler urged the use of cell phones to take a picture or a video of illegal dumping, if it is safe. He also said to call authorities immediately as catching the perpetrator(s) as they are engaged during the crime is the best way to ensure charges stick.
Town authorities have authorized the cash rewards of $250 to anyone who can provide tips that lead to the conviction of the perpetrator(s). The court costs and fines will be levied against the litterer, but Fansler wants the responsible person to repay the $250 reward as well.
“The $250 reward money will be charged to the defendant as part of their investigative cost reimbursement,” Fansler said. “Seems fitting to make the dumper pay for their own rewards. It is most likely much cheaper if only they would have paid the proper fees and dumped their waste in the county landfill.”
Call the Town of Lake Placid Litter Hotline at 863-465-1744. The non-emergency phone number for LPPD is 863-699-3757.
Tipsters can remain anonymous while reporting illegal activity. Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
