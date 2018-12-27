SEBRING — The presents have been opened, the leftovers are in the fridge and now it’s time to tackle the job of “un-decorating” the house. That means removing Christmas trees and disposing of them properly.
Of course, recycling is best. Christmas trees make a great, fragrant mulch. The National Christmas Tree Association recommends standing the tree up outside with bird feeders as a nice backyard addition for a while. The NCTA also says they make good soil erosion barriers and sinking them into a fish pond provides a sheltering habitat.
The Florida Forest Service wants people to dispose of the trees safely. In a press release on the safety tips for disposing of live trees, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam urged recycling the trees also.
“Dry limbs and needles from discarded Christmas trees can be an ignition source for fire if not properly cleared away from homes and natural areas,” Putnam wrote.
Both the NCTA and Putnam agree that no part(s) of any Christmas tree should be thrown into the fireplace. Florida Forest Service officials suggest recycling; they realize that some residents will want to burn their trees outside. They gave the following tips:
• Check local ordinances for county burn bans at freshfromflorida.com and requirements for outdoor burning.
• Burn only if significant rainfall has occurred in the last three or four days.
• Never burn on dry or windy days.
• Select a burn location that is at least 25 feet from natural areas, 25 feet from your home, 150 feet from other occupied buildings and 50 feet from any paved public roadway.
• Remove all decorations from the tree before you burn.
• Cut the tree into manageable sections, as necessary.
• Clear the burn area free of other flammable materials, such as leaf litter and pine straw.
• Keep a shovel and water hose handy in case the fire starts to escape containment.
• Never leave a fire unattended, and make sure it is out before leaving.
Waste Connections, the county’s waste management company, said it does take real trees on yard waste weeks. The tree must be under 6 feet tall and placed near the trash can. Waste Connections will pick up an artificial tree that is under 6 feet tall on bulk week.
For more information on fire safety, visit freshfromflorida.com.
Contact Waste Connections at 863-655-0005.
