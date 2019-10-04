By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Salvation Army has been undergoing many changes over the past few months, however, the staff and volunteers are still serving the community through social services at 3135 Kenilworth Blvd., next to the thrift store.
The biggest change to The Salvation Army is the cancellation of religious services in the “church” building at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive and the retirement of Majors Timothy and Janice Roberts. The church will also be sold to “right size” the organization.
Bryan Naugle, service center director for Sebring, wants the public to know that the much-needed programs and social services they rely upon The Salvation Army to provide, has not changed. The office on Kenilworth and the thrift store will remain open and unchanged.
Naugle said the thrift store is a major contributor to the programs offered by The Salvation Army. He also said the funds generated in the store stay in Highlands County to fund programs that The Salvation Army provides.
Among the social services The Salvation Army provides is help with light bills, assistance with rent, holiday assistance (Angel Tree) and disaster services. The Salvation Army is also the agency that is responsible for providing misdemeanor probation services at the Kenilworth Boulevard location.
The Salvation Army is getting ready for Christmas and has started taking applications for the Angel Tree at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive (use the side entrance).
“Clients should call or come by to find out what they need to bring with them in order to qualify,” Naugle said.
The applications are being accepted through today from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 7; Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Friday, Oct. 11. For those who work during the day, applications will be accepted from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 11.
The Salvation Army’s busiest season is just beginning. They always need volunteers to fill several different positions. Call 863-385-7548, ext. 100 to ask about volunteering.
