SARASOTA – After a year of re-elections and major changes in the schools police leadership, the Sarasota County School Board will meet Thursday for its first meeting of the year.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd., in Sarasota.
Last year, three board members were re-elected to their seats.
Bridget Ziegler, District 1; Shirley Brown, District 4; and Jane Goodwin, District 5, will all continue to serve on the board for another term.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department saw significant changes last year, with former Executive Director of Safety and Security Michael Andreas resigning and former Police Chief Paul Grohowski being reassigned to a senior administrative role.
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Capt. Timothy Enos was chosen to take over both roles.
