By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society held its quarterly member’s meeting last Saturday, Oct. 26, and voted to make an offer of purchase on the historic 1920s Santa Rosa Hotel located at 509 N Ridgewood Dr. The Santa Rosa closed its doors as a Bed and Breakfast and restaurant in 2004 after hurricanes damaged the building.
The move to make an offer to the owners, took place, after “much discussion” Vice President Jim Pollard said.
“We asked the members for a vote,” he said. “It was mostly positive but there was some dissension. I understand. It’s a big scary project, especially for a group that has not undertaken on one like this before.”
Barring anything unforeseen at the society’s Monday night meeting, Pollard thought the offer would be made. Pollard also said the owners have two weeks to accept or deny the offer. By mid-November, the Society will know either way. Pollard would not say publicly what the offer was until it is made.
Pollard said the first priority is to get the building then come up with a renovation plan and a business plan that will be “profitable for the community and the society.”
“Most people don’t understand what we are trying to do,” Pollard said. “It will take planning and raising money. We will be using grants funds. We don’t want to borrow a lot of money.”
The first order of priority will be to replace the windows in the building and put a new roof on it to prevent more damage.
Pollard acknowledged grant funds can take quite a while to come in but once approved, there are many that will keep funding a project until it is complete. He projects a total rehab and grand opening could take place within five years.
The property is owned through Sanarosa Holdings LLC and was last purchased in 2015 for $155,000. The owner offered the property to the Historical Society for $350,000 in August, a price that was too high, according to Pollard. The listing price was $650,000 at the time.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser states the Total Assessed Value as $139,829 as of Nov. 1.
The society has run out of room in its location under the library at 321 W. Center Ave.
“We have only been in two locations in 51 years,” Pollard said. “We have collected a lot of stuff in those 51 years. We have a lot of artifacts that have to be stored.”
The society was located in the Sebring Police Department basement in 1974. It was founded in 1968. The Sebring Historical Society feels the historic hotel would be the perfect place for, well, its historic items.
A building account has been set up at Wauchula State Bank for donations or tax deductible donation checks can be mailed to 321 W. Center Ave. Sebring, Florida 33870.
