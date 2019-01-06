SEBRING — Wilbert Segarra, 18, from Sebring was arrested at 4:22 a.m. on Dec. 30 by the Sebring Police Department officers. The officers say Segarra stole a silver 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from the unsuspecting victim’s residence on Hitakee Avenue in Sebring.
Segarra has been charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; felony grand theft of a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana under 20 grams and drug equipment possession.
The victim told deputies that he had fallen asleep on his living room couch but he woke up as he heard the Silverado’s engine rev to life. According to the police report, the victim jumped up and exited the residence. Once outside, the victim saw his truck driving away, headed southwest on Hitakee Avenue toward Lakeview Drive.
The arresting officer wrote that the victim ran back into his house to get his phone and call 911. However, this action caused the victim to not see which way the stolen truck was headed once it got to Lake View Drive.
Upon their arrival, the victim told officers that no one had permission to drive his car. He admitted that he left the truck unlocked and a spare key in the cup holder in the center console.
The Silverado was equipped with Onstar, a GPS service. Officers had the company ping the location of the vehicle and found it sitting in front of 110 Bluefish Dr. The Onstar service was able to put a lock on the vehicle’s engine so that it would not start again once it was shut off.
The suspect was in the truck talking to a female who was standing by it. Segarra was Mirandized and arrested.
As he was searched, officers found a corn cob pipe in the suspect’s pocket with a green leafy substance in it that would later field test positive for marijuana. Officers took Segarra to Highlands County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.