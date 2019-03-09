SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested Milton Elonzo Cooper, 56, of Sebring, on Sunday, March 3 for allegedly committing domestic battery by strangulation.
The arresting deputy wrote in his arrest report that Cooper and the victim were in a verbal altercation inside a home.
The victim told deputies that the argument was over how much medication she was taking and the lack of care Cooper was giving. She also said he pinned her to the bed with his knee in her chest. The victim tried to get away and got scratches on her hands from the effort.
The report shows that Cooper wrapped both hands around the woman’s throat, effectively cutting off her air supply. The suspect did drop his hands so the victim could breathe.
Instead of leaving though, the report states he slapped the victim on the side of the face. The deputy noted in his report that there was blood on both of her arms, some on her face, possibly transferred there, and dried blood on the left side of her face.
Blood was found on the sheets and victim’s pillow.
Cooper has multiple traffic related cases and also a previous domestic violence conviction noted on the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website.
