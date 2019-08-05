SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop on Joshua Patrick Oshea, 26, of Sebring, on Thursday at 12:19 a.m. near Tractor Road and Lisa Circle because he was allegedly riding his bike without proper lighting. Oshea is faced with six counts of possession of drug equipment and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Oshea gave the deputy permission to search his backpack. The deputy’s search revealed three plastic baggies that were empty but still had a white crytsal-like substance in them. The substance was field tested and the substance was determined to be methamphetamine.
The search further found five empty baggies and another with a green leafy substance. Two glass pipes that were burnt, contained a “cloudy white residue,” which would test positive for methamphetamine. Another burnt glass pipe had leafy green substance in it.
Oshea was made aware of his Miranda Rights and was questioned by questioned by the deputy, the report said the questioning was recorded. The recording and the objects found during the search were submitted for evidence, the deputy wrote.
A plastic straw also tested positive for methamphetamine through a field test.
Oshea is being held in the Highlands County Jail. His bond is listed on the Booking Information as $4,000 total on the Highlands County Clerk of Court website. Highlands County Sheriff’s Inmate Search website has the bond listed at $8,000 total.
