By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Eric Lee Cooper, 47, of Sebring was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office just before 2 p.m. Monday after the suspect turned himself in. Cooper is facing 28 charges of defrauding a financial institution which is a second-degree felony, larceny $300 but less than $10,000, fraud — obtain property under $20,000 and exploitation of an elderly person less than $10,000.
According to the HCFO arrest report, Cooper agreed to assist his 89-year-old neighbor with some home repairs. The victim gave Cooper a Home Depot credit card in order to purchase necessary items for the repairs. The receipt for the item show a total price of $859.36. The report shows the victim asked for help with a screen repair on the porch, purchase and install a light on the patio, wax rings for the toilets, a ceiling fan for a bedroom, windshield wipers, buy a garden hose splitter for the house and a smoke alarm.
The report said when the victim arrived home from a hospital stay and opened her credit card statement, she was surprised to see it was $7,000. When the victim checked over the receipts, it was apparent there were additional unauthorized purchases made totaling $6,145.43. There were many receipts with the items she asked for with additional items as well as receipts where the victim did not ask for anything to be bought, according to the police report. The arrest report shows the events occurred from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.
On Sept. 27, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant on Cooper’s residence and found the appliances, lawn mower, lawn furniture, water heater and garage door opener installed in the suspect’s residence, according to the HCSO. Deputies noticed the appliances in Cooper’s residence were newer and nicer than the ones in the victim’s home and proceeded to install the newer appliances into the victim’s home. Sheriff Paul Blackman gave his blessing. An official with HCSO did not believe Home Depot would have taken back the products because they were already paid for. The larger and newer water heater was to have been installed Tuesday.
