SEBRING — Patrick Scott Lamb, 39, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. He has been charged with larceny, grand theft over $300 but less than $5,000; grand theft of a motorcycle, and resisting an officer without violence.
According to the Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Lamb allegedly snuck into a bedroom and stole a purse that contained about $1,000 in cash and the keys to a vehicle. The victim told deputies that sometime after midnight, the suspect stole her car.
The suspect returned the car by 6:30 a.m. but fled from the residence because he was told law enforcement was on its way.
Lamb was later seen hanging out near the Highlands County Courthouse by uniformed sheriff’s deputies. Lamb allegedly turned and ran off on foot from the deputy who started to walk toward Lamb. However, a K-9 tracked Lamb running into the backyard of a Ferndale Street residence.
Lamb ignored the command to stop and tried to jump over a fence to evade authorities. He was handcuffed and taken to the Highlands County Jail.
Lamb is being held with a $5,000 bond.
From 1999 to April 2018, 15 cases against Lamb are listed on the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website. The charges range from retail theft and possession of marijuana to drunken and disorderly and domestic battery.
