By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Palms of Sebring is once again celebrating the season with the annual Apple Fall Festival at 725 Pine St. The locally famous fall festival pays homage to all things apples, sweet and tart. The event is open to the public and admission is free. The festival runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Friday) and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Walking into the assisted living facility, one gets a sense of being in the Blue Ridge Mountains with the leaves changing to colors of red, orange, amber and more. The staff, and even some residents, have helped to deck the halls, literally, with fall leaves and with warm colors of the season.
Former resident Lester Kesselring and wife, Barbara, brought the idea of fall from their travels home to those who find traveling a bit harder. It has grown since then and although Lester has died, Barbara still volunteers.
No Apple Fall Fest would be complete without Chef Mac Gentleman’s famous apple dumplings. They arrive fresh out of the ovens and are a hot commodity. Volunteers from The Palms Auxiliary volunteered to help shoppers and run the baking and gift shop areas. Members of Lorida Church of the Bretheren also volunteered.
“Now, I bake ‘em and Barbara scoops them,” Gentleman said.
Jellies, pies and breads are also gastronomic delights offered. Beautiful fall and Christmas items are being sold as well. Cash, check and charge will be accepted at the festival.
According to Marketing Director Julia Mercer, the proceeds from the festival will go to the resident activities to purchase items or day trips the residents enjoy. Tears welled up in Mercer’s eyes as she said her favorite part of the event was to see caregivers and family members year after year.
“This is what I loved,” Mercer said, hugging a former resident’s wife. “Every year, people come back to volunteer or shop even when their loved one no longer lives here.”
Kathy Acker was on the returning caregivers receiving a hug from Mercer. Her mom, Merri Metzger, was a resident who moved into The Palms of Sebring in 2009 and died several years later.
“My mom loved this,” Acker said. “She used to volunteer over the first few years. I still come back to shop and eat every year.”
