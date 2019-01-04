AVON PARK — Gilberto Montano, 18, of Avon Park is the second person arrested in connection with a shooting on Dec. 19, 2018 at Dollar General after a drug deal went sideways.
Authorities arrested Montano on Dec. 28 and charged him with trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, and public order crimes — interfering with railroad tracks. Montano was also being sought in connection to the Dec. 19 shooting incident.
Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, of Sebring is the other person arrested in connection to the Dec. 19 incident; Joseph was arrested on Dec. 27.
According to the arrest report, Montano was one of four people who arrived at the Dollar General parking lot on Olivia Drive in Avon Park in a dark four-door sedan.
The male victim, who was shot twice, admitted he was there to sell two ounces of marijuana to the people in the car. The victim set up the deal through the Snapchat social media platform.
Responding sheriff’s deputies reported that when they arrived at the scene before midnight on Dec. 19, they found the victim on the ground with two cell phones near him.
While they rendered aid, they were able to ask a witness about the phones.
The witness said the iPhone 8 belonged to the victim but the witness did not know who the other phone, a Samsung Galaxy, belonged to.
The victim was taken to AdventHealth Sebring, formerly Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center, where deputies were able to question him and the witness further. The victim gave permission for deputies to search his phone. Authorities found the Snapchat conversations dealing with the alleged drug deal.
The arrest report states the suspect vehicle arrived and parked next to the victim’s car in the parking lot. The victim said he reluctantly got into the rear passenger seat of the suspect’s car to conduct the alleged drug deal when the driver pulled out a dark semiautomatic gun to steal the marijuana. Two other people were seated in the back seat of the suspect’s car.
The victim reported he and another person in the car wrestled a bit over the drugs when he heard shots and felt the bullets. According to the report, the victim managed to get himself out of the car and fall onto the ground. The sedan then sped out of the parking lot and the suspects in the car got away with the marijuana.
The witness corroborated the victim’s account of the event. The witness was waiting in the victim’s car while the drug transaction took place, authorities say.
The victim picked Montano out of a photo lineup. He called him “Cuba” and said he was one of the suspects in the back seat grabbing for the marijuana.
At 5 p.m. Dec. 28, sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near Main Avenue and Memorial Drive in Avon Park where they were looking for a white Dodge Charger with a blue stripe along its body that was possibly involved in a drive-by shooting.
According to the arrest report, the car was sighted at Memorial Drive and Lake Lotela Drive. The Charger turned on Lake Lotela Drive and accelerated passed deputies. The deputies pursued the car with lights on. The Charger veered off the road and into an orange grove owned by Ben Hill Griffin Inc., hitting three trees.
The report states Montano fled from the car on foot and onto the railroad tracks owned by CSX. Montano was arrested without violence and subsequently charged with attempted murder and robbery with a firearm in connection to the Dec. 19 shooting incident.
Montano is at the Highlands County Jail. The trespassing and resisting arrest charges carry a $4,000 bond. The attempted murder and robbery with firearm charges have no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.