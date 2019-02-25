SEBRING — Corey Dion Strong 42, of Sebring was arrested Thursday afternoon on several charges related to drugs. Highlands County Sheriff’s afternoon, deputies arrested and charged Strong with possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment to manufacture/deliver. All charges are felonies.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies performed a traffic stop on a white Dodge Journey near the Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. intersection. According to the arrest record the deputies were familiar with Strong from previous police interactions with him.
Deputies saw the Dodge leaving the area of Lemon Avenue and MLK Jr. when the deputy recognized Strong as the driver and noted him turning onto Grand Avenue.
The deputy watched Strong get out of the car and make eye contact with the deputy. Deputies watched Strong throw a cannabis cigarette onto the ground near the passenger side of his vehicle after they activated their lights.
Deputies exited their vehicles and walked to Strong. They smelled cannabis coming from the car and from the suspect. They found the burning cigarette near the car. The report states it was filled with a green leafy substance that would prove to be marijuana.
Handcuffs were placed on Strong and he was searched and $185 cash was found on him. Dispatch also informed the deputies that his license was suspended and they searched his vehicle.
According to the report, deputies found a baggie containing a leafy green substance which field tested positive for marijuana and weighed 33.5 grams without the baggie.
The back seat revealed a styrofoam “takeout” container that had a “white, hard-like substance in it.” The substance was in a circle “which had the appearance of manufactured cocaine which was cooked into crack cocaine, also known as a ‘plate,’” the report says.
The report also says that the narcotic dealers cook cocaine into crack cocaine to “maximize profits and utilize razor blades to cut one piece into multiple pieces” for drug dealers to sell. Deputes also found a box cutter with residue that tested positive for cocaine.
Deputies measured the distance to the nearby church and determined it was within 1,000 feet of it.
After reading Strong his Miranda rights, he made a statement to the deputies but it was redacted from the report.
Strong is being held in the county jail on $12,000 bond. Strong has extensive records in the Highlands County Clerk of Court’s website dating back to 1994.
