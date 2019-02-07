SEBRING — The second annual Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza will have something to offer everyone of all ages from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Lakeshore Mall. Attendees can enjoy the fun, festivities and guest speakers for free.
After the success of the inaugural event last year, the Highlands News-Sun decided to make the Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza an annual event. The newspaper is teaming up with radio stations KISS 107.5 FM, La Zeta 105.3 FM and La Numero Uno 106.9 FM to get word out to everyone in the community.
“We are proud to partner with the Lakeshore Mall to provide community events that bring fun to all ages,” Highlands News-Sun Publisher Tim Smolarick said. “We are looking forward to another great turn out this year. Our events coordinator, Kellee Lewis, promises a good time for all.”
Medical professionals with extensive knowledge in their fields will be on hand to speak with in Medical Row, sponsored by AdventHealth. Other vendors will focus on elder law, home health, senior safety and even hearing by Lampe & Kiefer, who is making Facebook Live available for those who want to follow the event on social media.
Tiffany Werhner will be a special guest speaker and will be speaking on the Five Love Languages. Werhner is the well-known radio show host of “Moments of Clarity” out of Tampa.
The inside entertainment will include a dance performance by the Sky Larks, and Erica White will be singing. There will be local acts, skits and entertainment every 45 minutes all day.
In the Kids Zone, adventures await. Tom’s Laser Tag will be providing tons of fun. Putt-putt golf will be laid out for those with aspirations to be the next Tiger Woods. Dance contests, divided by age, will have youngsters putting on their boogey-woogey shoes for prizes. Home Depot will have fun and interactive projects to keep hands busy.
There will be giveaways throughout the day. After working up an appetite, visit the Popstarz Food Truck and 863 Bar Grill & Banquet food vendors.
Even more fun may be found outside. A highlight of the event’s outdoor concert series will Raisin’ Cane performing at 10 a.m. and Hard Candy taking the stage at 3 p.m.
“We just want to thank Back Alley Bar & Grill at Dimitri’s and McPhail’s Auto Sales for sponsoring the fantastic outdoor concerts,” Lewis said. “Thank you AdventHealth for continuing to sponsor the excellent entertainment on the inside center stage. We have many local businesses that step up and help to continue to provide all of the activities available for free to the public.
“We are just happy to be a small part of such a great community event and look forward to seeing everyone there on Saturday the 16th!” Lewis said.
There are still spots for additional vendors; to reserve a spot, call 863-386-5844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.