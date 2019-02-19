FROSTPROOF — The autopsy results of the second person involved in the June 15, 2018 crash of a minivan into a CSX train in West Frostproof has been released.
The Polk County Medical Examiner, Dr. Vera Volnikh, released the autopsy results of Lyndsay Renee Serey, 23, of Sebring, on Monday. The autopsy results for Emily Sager Moncrief, 23, of Avon Park, were released in January. The examiner determined Serey’s cause of death was “blunt impact to head” and ruled her death an accident. The autopsy revealed Serey had a blood alcohol level of .09. The impact caused several bones to be broken in her head, torso, legs and arms.
Moncrief’s autopsy reported a blood alcohol level of .10. The same medical examiner ruled Moncrief’s death an accident caused by “blunt impact to head and torso” with “ethanol (alcohol) intoxication as a contributing factor.” Moncrief also had multiple fractures including to the skull and extremities.
Moncrief was the driver the 2012 Dodge Caravan and Serey was the passenger. The pair were headed back to Highlands County. Around 3 a.m. the minivan slammed into the 27th car of a CSX train.
The minivan went straight through the arm bar at the U.S. 98 crossing and working railroad actuary.
The impact was so powerful that a couple of train cars derailed.
The legal limit for blood alcohol in Florida is .08.
