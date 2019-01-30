SEBRING — Joe Nathan Sanders, 43, of Sebring, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 24 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Sanders, a previously convicted sex offender, is facing charges of felony cocaine possession, drug equipment possession, two felony counts of failing to report a change of residence as a sex offender, and violation of probation.
In a heavily redacted arrest report, the arresting sheriff’s deputy stated between June 4, 2002 and Dec. 2, 2018, the suspect completed 14 sex offender registration forms from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The deputy spoke to Sanders in May, August and October 2018 to remind him of the laws regarding registration.
The investigating deputy met with the suspect’s probation officer on Jan. 24. She reported, upon Sanders’ release on Dec. 2, 2018, he was to have a one-year probation period. On Dec. 5. 1018, Sanders reported to the probation officer he was to live at 4812 High Ave. in Sebring. On Jan. 14, he reported his address as 4708 Muriel Ave. in Sebring. Sanders failed to report his move to 1229 Lucas Drive in Sebring on Dec. 2, 2018, and he did not report he actually moved to 4708 Muriel Ave. on Dec. 8, 2018.
While arresting Sanders, deputies reportedly found a rolled up business card with a white crystallized substance authorities suspected to be crack cocaine. The rolled up card was found in the shorts that Sanders was wearing.
A field test proved the substance was cocaine. Sanders denied the shorts and its contents were his, according to the arrest report.
Sanders reportedly told deputies they were after him for over a year because he was a sex offender. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail and remains there without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.