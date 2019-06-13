The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the week of June 4 to June 11.

Sean Joseph Desmond, 60, is residing in the Central Florida Reception Center since June 6. He was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to register a change in vehicles and job as well as tampering with evidence.

A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.

A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.

