The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 28 through Sept 12. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

Dale Evans-Williams Brown, 33, of 724 N. Franklin St. in Sebring. He was arrested by on Sept. 9 for a parole violation of failing to register as required by a sex offender.

James Robert Whittemore, 64, of 3119 Bellaire Court in Sebring registered as a sex offender with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only.

Fernando Daniel Sepulveda, 49, of 918 S. Verona Ave. Unit 19 in Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 10 for failing to register a name or residence change as required by a sex offender.

A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.

A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.

To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:

1. Name

2. Date of birth

3. Social security number

4. Race

5. Sex

6. Height and weight

7. Hair and eye color

8. Tattoos or other identifying mark

9. Fingerprints

10. Palm prints

11. Photograph

12. Occupation and place of employment

13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)

14. Vehicle information

15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers

16. All electronic mail addresses, internet identifier’s, and each internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.

17. Conviction information

18. Passport information

