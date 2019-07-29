AVON PARK – Brothers Phillip Randolph Lucas, 30 and Joseph Ford Lucas III, 37 of 2100 Zephyr Road in Avon Park were both arrested again, on Thursday by the Highlands County Sheriff Office Deputies.
Phillip is facing charges of sex offender violation, failing to comply with registration law and probation violation.
Joseph was charged with resisting an officer, obstructing without violence, using a two way device to facilitate a felony, sex offender violation, failing to register as required, sex offender failing to register email/instant message names and probation violation.
The brothers were both adjudicated guilty for possession of child pornography on Sept. 24, 2015. Both men were put on probation for five years to end in September 2020.The Highlands County Clerk of County website lists Phillip’s case number as 282015CF0000482CFAXMX and Joseph’s as 282015CF0000483CFAXMX.
According to the arrest report, the brothers lived together with their mother in her home and were registered at the residence as required by law. In September 2015, Phillip registered a 2004 blue Honda Civic as his vehicle at the HCSO station.
The last time Phillip registered in person in March 2019 he signed a form that the car was still a car he drove. The forms also state any changes must be made within a 48-hour period. Failing to do so is a third-degree felony.
On July 11, 2019, detectives went to the home where the brothers cohabited with their mom to check on the address. Phillip was not there but Joseph was. Joseph told the detective the mother sold the Civic that same day, according to the arrest report.
On July 22, the detective found during his investigation that Phillip never registered the vehicle status change to HCSO. The detective called and Phillip met with him at the HCSO. Phillip said he didn’t understand the registration requirement because he had not read the registration forms recently.
The detective called the mother and she said she sold the car on July 11, which she proved with a Vehicle Bill of Sale, the report states.
The arresting deputy wrote the probation officer had verbal warnings for Phillip on registration issues. On July 25, he was arrested just before 3 p.m.
The detective who arrested Joseph said he failed to register the sale of the Civic, the same third-degree felony as his brother. According to the report, the deputy arrived at the home on July 25. Phillip was gone but Joseph was there. As detectives spoke to Joseph, they noticed video games and wiring that made internet connectivity possible.
The report shows a Playstation 4 was being sold on Ebay by his mother and it was in her bedroom until it was sold. Joseph denied it was in her bedroom. The detective wrote in the report that he asked for and received a search warrant. He also wrote he had to take Joseph to the ground to handcuff him as his commands were ignored.
The deputies checked the individual accounts and emails and instant messengers they found by downloading the information from the mother’s phone. Several devices were seized. The detective stated Joseph was using a two-way device and did not register instant messenger names and arrested him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.