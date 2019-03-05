The following person was arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County jail for the week of Feb. 25 to March 5.
Juan Carlos Feliciano, 46, of 3016 N. Lowell Road in Avon Park, was arrested on Feb. 25 by Highlands County sheriff's deputies for a probation violation. He allegedly used the internet to access pornography. Feliciano was on probation for sexual battery on a victim under 12.
The following person has registered a change of information with local law enforcement, as required under Florida law. This information does not indicate an arrest:
Levi W. Vass, 46, of 101 S. Egret St. in Sebring, has registered with a temporary address. He will reside at the Egret Street location temporarily until March 11. He registered the change with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, Internet identifier’s, and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
19. Immigration status/documentation
20. Professional license information
All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.