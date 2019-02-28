AVON PARK — Juan Carlos Feliciano, 46, 3016 Lowell Road in Avon Park, was arrested Monday by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He is being charged with violating his conditions of probation by using a smartphone to access the internet. His street name is Flaqueno.
Feliciano was originally adjudicated guilty of committing sexual battery of a child under 12 for his gratification in Orange County in 2003. He was sentenced to 18 years in jail and 10 years of probation. Highlands County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel was unsure on why Feliciano was out of jail.
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in;”}The Orange County Court labeled Feliciano as a sexual predator in 2017.
According to a redacted arrest report, deputies assisted Feliciano’s probation officer by accompanying the officer to Feliciano’s home on several occasions. Feliciano agreed to have visits to his residence as a condition of parole. Deputies were with the parole officer on July 27, 1018; Oct. 1, 2018; and Jan. 24.
Authorities report that Feliciano was not happy with the no-internet rule and felt it was unlawful and argued with a deputy that it was not a condition of his parole. The deputy told him that there is usually a standard condition that offenders get from their parole officers and no interent access may have been one.
Feliciano stated that he knew he had to let the officers search his home and he has to do whatever the parole officer gives him. He told the deputy that he had already agreed to comply with the no-internet policy until he could ask the judge about it.
On Feb. 22, a deputy and the parole officer arrived at Feliciano’s house to check in with him and verify his address, the report said. A non-custodial interview was done by the deputy while the parole officer searched the house.
The parole officer found a Galaxy J7 smartphone under a blanket in Feliciano’s bedroom. The parole officer asked him if he was accessing the internet with the phone. His response is redacted in the arrest report.
“Feliciano became very nervous while giving this information and looked at me as if he wanted to confirm that it was valid,” the deputy wrote. The deputy told Feliciano that he could not help him out with the no-internet condition of his parole as he was not in court and did not know the judge’s ruling on it. The parole officer did tell him to stay away form the internet, however.
Because of the phone’s ability to access the internet and Feliciano’s behavior, the deputy felt he had reasonable suspicion to check the phone for pornography.
The phone was registered to Feliciano by phone number, address and email. On the phone were images of naked male and female genitalia. He did make a statement to deputies that was redacted on the report.
Feliciano is in the Highlands County Jail being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.