LAKE PLACID — ‘Tis the season to don an apron and volunteer for the 40-something annual Sharing & Caring Christmas dinner. Eddie Mae Henderson has been hosting the dinner so long that she has forgotten how long it has been. She felt safe enough to say it was at least 41 years or so.
As usual, dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave., the northeast corner of Main Avenue and Park Street, in Lake Placid.
Whatever the anniversary, the longstanding tradition is back with Henderson still at the helm, or in this case, at the stoves. Yes, stoves plural. Each year on Christmas Day, Henderson and her army of family and volunteers cook meals for hundreds of residents who are in financial need or simply want to share the special day with others.
Currently, Henderson is looking for donations of food, clothing and toys. The menu will depend on the donations but there will be the standard fare of turkey, ham, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and green beans and a wide variety of pies and desserts.
“I don’t tell anyone what to donate,” Henderson said. “People will give what they can. It won’t go to waste.”
Henderson walks by faith, believing the right foods, in the right amounts will come in. It has never failed her yet. During the supper, hundreds of diners sit and eat but deliveries are made to the homebound and the homeless as well.
Volunteers are needed in every capacity. Henderson said people should volunteer, no matter their ability or disability; she will find a place for everyone. A few longstanding volunteers have moved out of the area so, there are more spots to fill than most years.
Clothing is also given away during the dinner. Children will get a toy and book and a visit with Santa. Toys are being collected by Henderson. She is willing to pick up toys or they can be dropped off at her home at 146 Zion St. Call Henderson at 863-465-5022.
Monetary donations are gladly accepted at P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Make checks out to Eddie Mae Henderson.
Henderson’s Sharing & Caring inspired muralist Charles Peck to paint a representation of Henderson and her family on the west side of the Wauchula State Bank wall at the intersection of Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.