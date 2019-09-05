SEBRING — The Highlands County Emergency Management closed the emergency shelters at 1 p.m. Tuesday after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast models have Hurricane Dorian skirting the state of Florida and then hugging the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coasts until it goes out to sea again.
According to Gloria Rybinski, the county’s public information officer, there were 173 people who hunkered down in shelters during Monday afternoon and night. Lake Placid had the most residents in its shelter by far, with 71 people. Sebring hosted 48 people overnight. Avon Park had 35 people sleep over and 19 people took up temporary residence at the special needs shelter.
Rybinski said she thought the number of people the county sheltered was a good amount. “I think it was pretty good,” she said. “Everyone thought we were going to get a tropical storm and not a hurricane. The numbers would have been better if people were expecting a hurricane.”
When Rybinski was asked whether more people did not show up because of their legal status, she was surprised.
“I had not been asked that until Telemundo (Spanish speaking television network) interviewed me. I was surprised because no one else asked me.”
Rybinski said she has not heard anyone say they were afraid of U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement, or ICE, checking their status and facing possible deportation.
“I think if there was any of that, when I answered them on Telemundo in Spanish, it may have made people more comfortable.”
Rybinski did not believe that happened in the county with Dorian. Rybinski dispelled the rumors of ICE laying in wait. She said that no one should fear entering a Highlands County shelter because individuals simply sign in. Guests do not need to show an identification.
